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Watch Video | US releases 37-second footage of strikes on Iran, says 'violence will be met with violence'

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes were launched in response to an attack on the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel M/V Ever Lovely on June 25.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 09:35 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 09:35 AM IST
Watch Video | US releases 37-second footage of strikes on Iran, says 'violence will be met with violence'
Image Credit: Photo Credit: US CENTCOM/X

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