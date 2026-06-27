/Watch Video | US releases 37-second footage of strikes on Iran, says 'violence will be met with violence'

The United States carried out air strikes on Iranian missile and drone storage sites, along with coastal radar positions, on Saturday after accusing Tehran of attacking a commercial cargo ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes were launched in response to an attack on the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel M/V Ever Lovely on June 25.
"US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone. The Singapore-flagged cargo ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast at the time of Iran's attack," CENTCOM said in a statement.
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Calling the drone strike a breach of the ceasefire, CENTCOM said, "The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire. Furthermore, Iran's dangerous behaviour undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor."
The US military said it would continue to provide "safe passage coordination and support" to commercial vessels using the Strait of Hormuz, through which around one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies pass.
"The US military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect," the statement added.
CENTCOM also released a 37-second video showing the strikes but did not reveal the exact locations targeted.
Iranian state television, citing a reporter in Sirik, said an explosion was heard late on Friday near the Taherouyeh pier in the southern port city. An informed military source told state media that the blast was caused by a projectile impact.
US Vice President JD Vance warned Tehran against carrying out further attacks, saying any future aggression would draw a strong response.
"Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honoured it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence," Vance posted on X, referring to the memorandum of understanding aimed at ending nearly four months of conflict.
Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone.— JD Vance (@JDVance) June 26, 2026
But violence will be met with violence. https://t.co/VWnBS1PWaV
Soon after the US strikes, Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for attacks on American positions in the Gulf region.
"If the aggression is repeated, our response will be broader than this," the Guards said in a statement carried by Iranian state television on Telegram.
US President Donald Trump also condemned the drone attack on the cargo vessel, describing it as a "foolish" violation of the ceasefire.
"One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship" while three others were intercepted, Trump wrote on Truth Social.
"Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement," he added.
The ceasefire between the US and Iran came into effect on April 8, although incidents of violence have continued, including attacks on commercial shipping and US strikes on Iranian targets.
Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a 14-point agreement on June 17 to end the conflict. The deal called for an immediate halt to military operations, including in Lebanon, and committed both sides to work towards a final agreement within 60 days. The first round of negotiations under the agreement concluded in Switzerland earlier this week.
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