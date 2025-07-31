Advertisement
RUSSIA VOLCANO ERUPTION

WATCH: Volcano Explodes In Russia’s Far East After Massive Earthquake Jolt

Russian scientists confirmed the eruption on Wednesday, describing it as a dramatic outburst of molten rock and flame lighting up the night sky.

Edited By: Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2025, 03:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Russian scientists described it as a dramatic outburst of molten rock and flame lighting up the night sky.

Moscow: Hours after a powerful earthquake shook Russia’s far eastern coastline, fire and lava began spilling from the towering Klyuchevskoy volcano, the tallest of its kind across Europe and Asia.

Russian scientists confirmed the eruption on Wednesday, describing it as a dramatic outburst of molten rock and flame lighting up the night sky.

“The Klyuchevskoy is erupting right now,” the Geophysical Survey said on Telegram, along with photos of glowing lava streams descending the volcano’s western side.

They reported “a powerful glow above the volcano and explosions”, with bright red lava rolling down the slope.

The eruption followed a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake earlier in the day, which had struck off the Kamchatka Peninsula’s coast. The tremors triggered tsunami warnings and forced evacuations along parts of the Pacific Rim.

Warnings were lifted after nearly 11 hours once it became clear that the sparsely populated coastline had been spared serious damage.

Located in one of the most geologically active zones on earth, the Kamchatka region is no stranger to such events. Standing at roughly 4,700 metres (15,000 feet), Klyuchevskoy has a long history of activity. Records show at least 18 separate eruptions since 2000, according to the Global Volcanism Programme at the Smithsonian Institution.

Despite the fiery display, no major injuries or structural damage were reported. The nearest large settlement, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, lies hundreds of kilometres away from the volcano’s base.

While the double blow of earthquake and eruption raised alarms, the region’s remoteness once again proved to be a shield, limiting human impact even as nature put on a violent show.

(With inputs from agencies)

