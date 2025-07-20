WazirX Case: Big Development In Singapore As Users In India Look Forward To Fund Access; Development So Far

Almost exactly a year after a cyberattack on the cryptocurrency exchange WazirX that led to over $230 million in users assets stolen, the exchange has now claimed that Singapore High Court on 16th July approved a revote on its amended restructuring scheme, reported The Hindu. If the claim is true, this is a reversal from its earlier order issued from June 4, after new documentation submitted by Zettai, the exchange's Singapore-based entity.

Case Background

According to reports, the Singapore High Court has dismissed in June Zettai's proposed restructuring plan for WazirX. The platform has lost $230 million cyberattack in July 2024. The court cited concerns about regulatory compliance for the distributing company which was earlier suggested to be Panama based entity Zensui. However, with the latest hearing making the amendment that fund distribution will be carried out by FIU India registered entity Zanmai, the court has agreed to proceed with a revote for creditors with suggested changes in the scheme, said the exchange.

The compromised wallet was jointly managed with a company called Liminal, and both Liminal and WazirX have since pointed fingers at each other over the vulnerability that was ultimately exploited by North Korean hackers. When the breach occurred last July, WazirX faced backlash for its delayed communication with users and for creating confusion by freezing their funds in the aftermath of the attack.

In January this year, WazirX said it had frozen the first tranche of stolen assets, worth around $3 million. Despite being known primarily as an Indian crypto platform, WazirX took its restructuring efforts to the legal system in Singapore. There, it sought a moratorium to protect itself from legal claims during the reorganization.

The initial creditor vote in favour of the scheme received approval rate of 93.1%. If the amended version gains similar support, Zanmai could begin distributing recovered assets within 10 business days of court approval.

The company also announced that, to align with updated legal and operational standards, it has adopted a new structure under which the FIU-registered Zanmai India entity will handle asset distribution—once the court approves and sanctions the proposed Scheme.

Indian Investors Await Justice

The case attracted attention for its cross-border legal implications, with many Indian investors initially questioning why proceedings are being handled in Singapore. Many Indian investors have expressed frustration with the lack of prompt action from domestic authorities. With ongoing legal proceedings and market volatility, many investors remain anxious about recovering their crypto before values fluctuate further. Affected Indian users have been taking to X to vent their anger.

TBH....Indian crypto users just wants their funds BACK



They’re tired of your lies. They know how clearly you’ve exploited them, how many times you’ve hidden the truth



You still haven’t even made the real #WazirX PoR public & it's been 1 year now !!! pic.twitter.com/w3J10H0sOA — Ajay Kashyap (@EverythingAjay) July 17, 2025

What Is WazirX Case?

In July 2024, WazirX, one of India’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, suffered a cyberattack in which hackers stole approximately ?2,000 crore worth of digital assets, said media reports. The breach occurred due to compromised devices on WazirX's side, which allowed unauthorized upgrades to the wallet’s smart contract, bypassing security protocols. Following the attack, WazirX offered users partial recovery of assets (between 55%–85%), which many Indian users claimed was arbitrary and lacked transparency, said media reports. Affected users in India filed a class-action complaint with the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), arguing that their contract was with WazirX's Indian entity, Zanmai Labs. The NCDRC dismissed the case, citing lack of jurisdiction and ambiguity over the legal status of cryptocurrencies in India.

While other exchanges fully compensated users after a hack, WazirX didn’t pay even 1.

Instead, they keep shifting blame saying others are “too big” or “too small” to compare, while offering excuse after excuse.

No refunds. Just PR and “blah blah blah.”#WazirX #WazirxScam — Harish Varma (@Harishvarma08) July 19, 2025

The Delhi Police arrested a suspect involved in creating a fake account linked to the hack, but progress has been limited, and the court has recommended transferring the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The slow and indecisive response from Indian authorities has frustrated many WazirX customers in the country, with several questioning why the fate of their invested crypto is still being determined in a foreign court. Others are growing increasingly anxious to regain access to their assets amid fears of a market downturn, but the legal battle remains unresolved.