Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first public comments on Ukraine's willingness to negotiate a ceasefire, thanking world leaders such as US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for their efforts in addressing the conflict.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday, Putin stated that Russia supports proposals to cease hostilities, but "proceeds from the assumption that this cessation should lead to long-term peace and eliminate the root causes of the crisis."

When asked about Ukraine's readiness for a ceasefire, Putin said, "As for Ukraine's readiness for a ceasefire, I will tell you how I view it, of course. But I would like to start by thanking the President of the United States, Mr Trump, for paying so much attention to the Ukraine settlement. We all have enough of our own domestic affairs to attend to. But many leaders of states, among them the President of the People's Republic of China, the Prime Minister of India, the Presidents of Brazil and the Republic of South Africa are addressing this issue and give it a lot of their time. We are grateful to all of them for that because this activity is aimed at achieving a noble mission - the mission of ending hostilities and loss of life."

He further added, "We agree with the proposals to cease hostilities but proceed from the assumption that this cessation should lead to long-term peace and eliminate the root causes of this crisis."

He also mentioned the recent US-Ukraine discussions in Saudi Arabia, suggesting that Ukraine's willingness for a ceasefire was likely shaped by American pressure.

"Now, on Ukraine's readiness to cease the hostilities. You know, on the face of it, the US-Ukraine meeting in Saudi Arabia may look like the Ukrainian side made this decision under pressure from the United States. In fact, I am absolutely convinced that the Ukrainian side should have asked the Americans for this decision most emphatically, in view of the situation evolving on the ground, as has just been mentioned here," Putin said.

On March 11, Ukraine expressed its willingness to accept the US proposal for an "immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire," which could be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, contingent on Russia's acceptance and simultaneous implementation.

(With ANI inputs)