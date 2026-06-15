/'We already signed the deal digitally': US VP Vance on Iran-US peace deal

Following US President Donald Trump’s announcement that the deal with Iran was “complete” and would be signed on Friday, Vice President JD Vance said on Monday that both sides had already “signed the deal digitally.” He stressed that any sanctions relief for Tehran would be strictly conditional on Iran’s compliance with the agreement’s commitments.
Speaking to ABC’s Good Morning America, Vance clarified that no financial concessions had been granted to Iran after the signing.
"We already signed the deal digitally yesterday, and there's been no money released, and that won't change," Vance said, responding to a question on whether Iran would receive sanctions relief or access to frozen assets upon signing the agreement.
He emphasised that the agreement would follow a performance-based framework, with sanctions relief tied directly to concrete actions by Iran.
"Again, this is a performance-based thing. If we see the Iranians making, for example, taking action to eliminate their stockpile of enriched material, then sanctions relief will follow. If we see the Iranians taking action to allow the kind of verification regime that we need to see to know that they're not going to build a nuclear weapon, sanctions relief will follow," he said.
Vance added that the deal provides Iran an opportunity to reintegrate into the global economy, provided it fully adheres to the terms.
"This is really about walking down a pathway here where the Iranians will be welcomed into the world economy if they do the right thing," he said.
When asked whether Israel’s decision not to be bound by the agreement and to maintain troops in Lebanon could complicate its implementation, Vance acknowledged the difficulties of achieving lasting peace in the region.
"Everything is going to complicate the deal. As you know, in this region of the world, even a ceasefire, sometimes, they're a little bit dirty. It goes from shooting a lot to shooting a little to shooting not at all," he said.
However, Vance expressed optimism about the broader impact of the agreement, describing it as beneficial for multiple stakeholders across the region.
"But what we fundamentally believe is that this is going to be a good deal for the people of Israel, for the people of the Gulf, the people of America, and again, potentially for the people of Iran as well," he said.
His remarks follow President Trump’s statement on Sunday that the deal with Iran was “complete” and that the strategic waterway would reopen once the agreement is signed on Friday. Trump called it the “Great Deal,” aimed at delivering “Peace and Security” to the entire region.
"This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World! Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.
However, Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted on X that Israel is not bound by the Trump agreement and reaffirmed the country’s absolute sovereignty.
"Trump's agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subject to the United States, and we are an independent and sovereign nation," the post read.
Iran has repeatedly insisted that Lebanon must be included in the final US-Iran agreement, with Iranian officials describing it as an “integral part” of the border arrangement.
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