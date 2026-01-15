‘We Are Allies, Not US Property’: Denmark Fires Back At Trump’s ‘Conquering’ Greenland Claims

Trump Greenland Takeover Claims: Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenland’s top diplomat Vivian Motzfeldt confirmed that the United States has agreed to create a working group to explore possible paths forward on Greenland. However, they warned that progress has been limited so far.

Rasmussen described the White House meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as “frank but constructive” and reiterated that the US acquisition of Greenland is “absolutely not necessary”. “We still have fundamental disagreement,” he added but emphasised that talks will continue.

The Danish foreign minister also said Denmark is ready to increase its security contributions to Greenland and that any ideas threatening Denmark’s sovereignty or Greenland’s self-determination are “totally unacceptable”.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

‘No Immediate Arctic Threat Drom Russia Or China’

Rasmussen dismissed claims of a Chinese or Russian presence in Greenland, saying, “According to our intelligence, we have not had a Chinese warship in Greenland for a decade or so.”

“There is no instant threat from China and Russia that Denmark and Greenland cannot accommodate,” he said.

He also defended the use of Greenlandic dog sledges by special forces, saying they are highly effective for moving around the Arctic. Trump had repeatedly questioned their usefulness in the region.

Greenland Asserts Independence, Seeks Cooperation

Motzfeldt stressed that Greenland is keen to work with the United States but is firm on its independence. “That does not mean we want to be owned by the United States,” she said.

She called for a return to the “normalised relationship we used to have” and emphasised that both nations need to find balance and work as allies.

President Donald Trump has renewed his call for US control of Greenland, citing national security and NATO’s strength. In a Truth Social post, he wrote, “Anything less than US control is unacceptable… NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES.”

Rasmussen responded that the United States does not need to acquire Greenland and that there is no “instant threat” from Russia or China. “Denmark is by all means on the right side of history,” he said.

Europe, Canada Rally Behind Greenland

European leaders have warned against any US attempt to seize the territory. French President Emmanuel Macron said such a move would have “unprecedented” consequences, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed that Greenland belongs to its people and must be decided by Denmark and Greenland.

Canada has also backed Greenland’s sovereignty. Prime Minister Mark Carney and Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen reiterated that the future of Greenland is “decided solely by the people of Denmark”.

Ottawa plans to open a consulate in Nuuk in early February, highlighting its Arctic interest.

Security Steps, Military Reinforcements

Denmark has stepped up its military presence in Greenland over the past year and is prepared to do more. Rasmussen said the Danish Defence Command has increased activity in the Arctic, training deployments and maintaining presence as part of routine and upcoming operations.

Germany will also send 13 troops to Greenland on a reconnaissance mission at Denmark’s request from Thursday to Saturday. The operation will explore military contributions, including maritime surveillance, to bolster regional security.

Working Group Seeks Path Forward

The newly announced US-Denmark-Greenland working group will meet in the coming weeks to address American security concerns while respecting the “red lines of the Kingdom of Denmark”.

Rasmussen emphasised that the group aims to find a “common way forward” despite differences. “We are allies, we are friends… It is always in the territory’s interest to find the right path, and we hope for more mutual understanding,” Motzfeldt concluded.