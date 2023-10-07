trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672226
'We Are At War': Israel Launches Huge Military Operations Against Hamas Terrorists; World Leaders Extend Support

After firing over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip to Israel, Hamas fighters infiltrated the country and shot dead many civilians while taking hostage a number of people.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that the situation in the country is equal to war and not just an escalation. Netanyahu's statement came after hundreds of rockets fired by Hamas terrorists hit Israel today. "Citizens of Israel, we are at war. Not an operation not an escalation- at war," Netanyahu said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter. "We are at war and we will win," he asserted in a video statement.

Earlier, after firing over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip to Israel, Hamas fighters infiltrated the country and shot dead many civilians while taking hostage a number of people. Following the attack, red alert warning sirens were activated in Tel Aviv, located around 70 kilometres from the Gaza Strip, as well as, Sde Boker, Arad, and Dimona in the south. The Israel Defence Forces including the Air Force then launched a counterattack targeting the Hamas sites in Gaza.

"This morning, approximately 2,200 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. In parallel, a number of terrorists infiltrated into Israeli territory in southern Israel. In response, the IDF has launched Operation “Swords of Iron”. Dozens of IAF fighter jets struck a number of targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip," said Israeli Air Force.

Meanwhile, world leaders have extended their support to Israel. "I am shocked by this morning's attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens. Israel has an absolute right to defend itself. We're in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice," said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said, "I unequivocally condemn the attack carried out by Hamas terrorists against Israel. It is terrorism in its most despicable form. Israel has the right to defend itself against such heinous attacks."

French President Emmanuel Macron said, "I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks currently hitting Israel. I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families and loved ones."

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Israel has issued an advisory for its nationals, requesting them to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols.

