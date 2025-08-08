'We Are Going To Free Gaza From Hamas, Not Occupy It': Netanyahu Defends New Military Plan Amid Global Backlash

After facing growing criticism following the Israeli security cabinet’s approval of a new military plan to take control of Gaza City, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday defended his government’s controversial proposal, asserting that the aim is not to occupy Gaza but to eliminate Hamas’s presence and influence.

In a post on X, Netanyahu clarified that Gaza would be demilitarized and a peaceful civilian administration would be established. This, he said, would help secure the release of hostages and ensure Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.

"We are not going to occupy Gaza - we are going to free Gaza from Hamas. Gaza will be demilitarized, and a peaceful civilian administration will be established, one that is not the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas, and not any other terrorist organization. This will help free our hostages and ensure Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future," Netanyahu said on X.

In a statement, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office on August 7, stated that the Israeli Security Cabinet had approved the Prime Minister’s proposal for defeating Hamas.

According to the proposal, the Security Cabinet adopted five principles to conclude the war. These include the disarming of Hamas, the return of all hostages, the demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip, Israeli security control over the area, and the establishment of an alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority.

Following this development, Germany decided to halt all military equipment exports that could potentially be used in the Gaza Strip. The move comes amid growing concerns in Berlin over the lack of clarity surrounding Israel’s objectives in its ongoing operations.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on X that, although Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorism, the recent military escalation by the Israeli security cabinet raises serious questions.

"Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas' terror. The release of the hostages and negotiations on a ceasefire are our top priorities. The disarmament of Hamas is imperative - Hamas must not be allowed to play a role in Gaza in future. The new military push agreed by the Israeli security cabinet makes it increasingly unclear how these goals are to be achieved. The German Government will, until further notice, authorise no military equipment exports that can be used in the Gaza Strip," Merz said on X.

