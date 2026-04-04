'We are in war': Trump's first reaction after US jets downed; says it won't derail Iran talks

In his first remarks on the jet crashes, US President Donald Trump said that the downing of an American military aircraft would not impact ongoing negotiations with Iran, according to NBC News.

While speaking in a brief interview, Trump rejected concerns that the incident might derail the diplomatic talks. “No, not at all. No, it’s war. We’re in war,” he said when asked whether the latest developments would affect talks.

The statement marks Trump’s first public response to the reported loss of a US aircraft in the conflict, occurring as military actions and diplomatic efforts proceed simultaneously.

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In the interview, Trump refrained from sharing specifics about the ongoing search-and-rescue operations tied to the downed jet, citing the situation’s sensitivity. He also expressed frustration with media coverage, describing the military operation as complex and ongoing.

Two US jet crashed in the Middle East

Two incidents involving US military aircraft were reported in the Middle East on Friday, further heightening tensions in the ongoing conflict.

An F-15E Strike Eagle was initially reported to have been shot down over Iran. One crew member has been rescued, while search-and-rescue operations for the second remain underway, with conflicting accounts about their fate.

Reports on the second crew member differ, with some media outlets suggesting he is in Iranian custody, while others indicate that search efforts are still in progress.

In a separate incident, a second US Air Force combat aircraft went down in the region, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity. It was not immediately clear whether the aircraft had crashed or been shot down, or if Iran was involved. Details regarding the crew’s status and the precise location were also not immediately available. The New York Times had earlier reported the downing of a second aircraft.

Iran unwilling to meet US officials in Pakistan

Efforts to broker a ceasefire between the United States and Iran have stalled, with Tehran declining to participate in the proposed talks, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

According to report, "Current mediation efforts led by regional countries, including Pakistan, to broker a ceasefire between the United States and Iran have reached a dead end."

Additionally, Iran has also conveyed it is not willing to engage with US officials in Islamabad in coming days and dismissed the US demands as "unacceptable".

“Iran has officially told mediators that it is unwilling to meet US officials in Islamabad and that US demands are unacceptable,” according to the report.