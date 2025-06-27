'We Are Looking To Get Full Trade Barrier Dropping,' Trump On India Trade Deal

US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed hope that the United States would negotiate a trade deal with India that would eliminate existing barriers and allow greater access for American businesses. He said the US wants a complete removal of trade barriers, which he described as "unthinkable," and admitted he was not sure such a deal would be possible.

"India, I think we are going to reach a deal where we have the right to go and do trade. Right now, it's restricted. You can't walk in there, you can't even think about it. We are looking to get a full trade barrier dropping, which is unthinkable, and I am not sure that that is going to happen. But as of this moment, we agree that going to India and trade," ANI reported, quoting Trump.

Trump also said that within the next week and a half, the US will send letters to various countries detailing the tariff rates they will have to pay.

"We have made a deal with China... We have 200 countries plus. At a certain point over the next week and a half or so, or maybe before, we are going to send out a letter and talk to many other countries. We are going to tell them what they have to pay to do business with the US," ANI reported, quoting Trump.