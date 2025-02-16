Advertisement
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

'We Are Preparing For What Comes Next, In Every Sense': Israeli PM Netanyahu

Prime Minister Netanyahu welcomed former hostages, assured rehabilitation, and emphasised coordination with the U.S. to free all hostages.

|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2025, 07:31 AM IST|Source: ANI
'We Are Preparing For What Comes Next, In Every Sense': Israeli PM Netanyahu

In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the three former hostages "with a big embrace".

The PM assured that Israel has been preparing for their return and "along with their families, will assist in their rehabilitation after a long and excruciating period of captivity".

Noting that "this week, again, Hamas attempted to violate the agreement and create a false crisis under false claims", Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that the release of the hostages was made possible due to the concentration of IDF forces inside the Strip and around it, and President Trump's clear and unequivocal statement which both forced Hamas to back down.

Israel, said the PM is working in full coordination with the United States in order to free all of its hostages - living and deceased - as soon as possible. He also warned that Israel is "preparing with full intensity for what comes next, in every sense".

