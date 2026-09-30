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‘We didn't think we'd survive’: Screams, blood and chaos thousands of feet above ground – passengers narrate flydubai horror

Passengers described a violent cockpit incident that sent the aircraft into a rapid descent. The flight was diverted to Saudi Arabia after emergency signals were activated, with all 180 people on board later accounted for.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 04:23 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
‘We didn't think we'd survive’: Screams, blood and chaos thousands of feet above ground – passengers narrate flydubai horror

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‘We didn't think we'd survive’: Screams, blood and chaos thousands of feet above ground – passengers narrate flydubai horror
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