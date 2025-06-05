‘We Don’t Just Respond…’: India’s Message That Stole The Show In Geneva

Geneva/New Delhi: The world’s top crisis minds gathered in Geneva on June 4. India made noise. Loud and clear – “we are not only part of the conversation, we are leading it”. Dr. P.K. Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 3 represented India at the 8th Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) in Geneva. It grabbed global attention for India’s escalating leadership role in tackling one of the gravest threats of the 21st century – disaster vulnerability in a climate-rattled world.

Co-hosted by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and the Government of Switzerland, the event witnessed Dr Mishra reiterating with emphasis India’s ironclad commitment to the Sendai Framework – a global strategy to drastically reduce disaster risks and protect lives, economies and ecosystems.

“India is not only preparing for disasters, we are also redefining how nations build resilience,” he conveyed at the opening ceremony, igniting applause from a global audience of policymakers, scientists and humanitarian leaders.

The India at UN Mission in Geneva echoed the sentiment with a statement on X (formerly Twitter), “Principal Secretary to PM Dr. P.K. Mishra participates in the opening ceremony of the 8th Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Geneva, reinforcing India's commitment to global disaster resilience efforts.”

What’s at Stake at GP2025

Taking place from June 2–6, 2025, GP2025 is no ordinary gathering. It is the world’s top forum to assess how far countries have come and how much further they must go in meeting the targets of the Sendai Framework adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015.

This year’s summit takes on even greater urgency, aiming to translate the 2023 UN Political Declaration on Disaster Risk Reduction into real-world action. As natural disasters become fiercer and more frequent, GP2025 is laser-focused on one question – are countries truly ready?

India’s presence at the platform is not symbolic, it is strategic. With recent strides in building earthquake-resilient infrastructure, cyclone warning systems and disaster response forces, India is positioning itself as both a global contributor and knowledge exporter in disaster risk reduction.

From floods in the northeast to heatwaves in the heartland, India is on the frontlines of climate-driven catastrophes. But instead of retreating, it is using that hard-earned experience to shape international frameworks and push for locally driven and globally scalable solutions.

Why the World is Watching India

With India slated to host major regional disaster planning meets in 2026 and playing a pivotal role in South-South cooperation, experts say the nation’s disaster management model could emerge as a template for the Global South.

“India’s participation is not symbolic, it reflects a shift. The world is learning from India,” said a senior UNDRR official on the sidelines of the Geneva forum.

In Geneva this week, India showed the world how to stand tall when the ground shakes.