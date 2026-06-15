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‘We don’t trust Pakistanis’: Israel questions Islamabad’s credibility in Trump's new US-Iran peace deal

'Their behaviour has been reprehensible, we don't trust Pakistanis,' said Israel's India envoy. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 09:59 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 09:59 PM IST
‘We don’t trust Pakistanis’: Israel questions Islamabad’s credibility in Trump's new US-Iran peace deal
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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