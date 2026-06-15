/‘We don’t trust Pakistanis’: Israel questions Islamabad’s credibility in Trump's new US-Iran peace deal

As a landmark agreement between Washington and Tehran begins to reshape the geopolitical landscape of West Asia, Israel has continued to take a firm and uncompromising stance. The peace deal between US and Iran has been digitally signed, announced US Vice President JD Vance on Monday. He said that both sides have already "signed the deal digitally", stressing that any sanctions relief for Tehran as part of the agreement would depend on the Islamic Republic's compliance with commitments under the agreement.
Although several Israeli officials have rejected the deal in cluding defence minister Israel Katz, now Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar has dismissed the idea of Pakistan playing a meaningful role in regional peace efforts, citing a longstanding lack of trust between the two countries.
Addressing recent suggestions that Pakistan could contribute to peace initiatives in West Asia, Azar rejected the notion outright. The discussion gained attention after US President Donald Trump indicated that Pakistan could have a role in regional diplomacy despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations between Israel and Pakistan.
"We don't trust the Pakistanis," Azar said. "Their behaviour has been reprehensible. Their approach towards Israel and the anti-Semitic remarks made by their defence minister have only reinforced our concerns."
Israel had earlier criticised statements made by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, describing them as unacceptable and questioning Pakistan's credibility as a potential mediator in Middle Eastern affairs.
The criticism followed a series of social media posts by Asif in which he referred to Israel in highly provocative terms. The remarks were widely condemned by Israeli officials, who argued that such rhetoric undermines any claim to neutrality in regional diplomacy.
Israel and Pakistan have never established formal diplomatic ties, and relations between the two countries have remained strained for decades, with travel and official engagement severely restricted.
Azar's comments come shortly after President Trump announced a major agreement with Iran that includes the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the US naval blockade in the region.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump hailed the deal as a historic diplomatic achievement, arguing that previous American administrations had failed to secure a similar breakthrough with Tehran.
"This Great Deal will bring peace and security to the whole region," Trump wrote, adding that regional leaders had finally found a US president capable of helping them achieve lasting peace.
However, the agreement has received a cool reception in Israel. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir publicly stressed that Israel remains sovereign and is not bound by international arrangements negotiated by other countries.
In a post on X, Ben-Gvir declared that Israel would continue to make its own security decisions regardless of any agreement reached between Washington and Tehran.
"Trump's agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subject to the United States, and we are an independent and sovereign nation," he wrote, adding that Israel's foremost responsibility remains the security of its citizens and the Jewish people.
Trump announced the agreement following a series of negotiations and mediation efforts that reportedly involved Pakistan. He described the deal as complete and authorised the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, declaring, "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later said the agreement was reached after intensive negotiations and revealed that a formal signing ceremony is expected to take place in Switzerland on June 19. He also stated that both sides had agreed to an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon, while thanking Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye for their role in facilitating the diplomatic process.
(with ANI inputs)
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