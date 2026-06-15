/‘We don’t trust Pakistanis’: Israel questions Islamabad’s credibility in Trump's new US-Iran peace deal

As a landmark agreement between Washington and Tehran begins to reshape the geopolitical landscape of West Asia, Israel has continued to take a firm and uncompromising stance. The peace deal between US and Iran has been digitally signed, announced US Vice President JD Vance on Monday. He said that both sides have already "signed the deal digitally", stressing that any sanctions relief for Tehran as part of the agreement would depend on the Islamic Republic's compliance with commitments under the agreement.