Tehran: Iran’s top negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has accused the United States of using “theatre diplomacy”, saying Washington’s approach of pressure, broken commitments and misinformation has failed to produce results.
In a post on X on Thursday (August 6), he criticised US diplomatic moves at a time when tensions between Tehran and Washington have increased over the Strait of Hormuz and conflicting claims about possible talks.
“Massive attack coming... wait, never mind, they want to negotiate. That is theater diplomacy on loop. Using bullying + broken promises + fake news as leverage is a failed strategy. Acknowledge the facts and fulfill your commitments. We don't need more theater,” he wrote.
His comments came after a series of statements from both sides over diplomacy, military readiness and the future of the strategic waterway. The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, is one of the world’s most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.
Iran’s Acting Defence Minister Brigadier General Majid Ebn-e-Reza said the country’s armed forces are prepared to respond to any external challenge.
“Every day, the signs of the enemy's erosion of power become more evident; however, our armed forces, relying on the country's defence industry, are fully equipped to respond to any threat,” Iran’s official state news agency IRNA has quoted him as saying in a post on X.
He also claimed that countries depending on foreign military suppliers would eventually realise that Iran’s locally developed defence systems could match or exceed regional military equipment.
The remarks came after US President Trump warned Iran can face strong action if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened “very soon”. Trump said the United States is involved in “very good discussions” with Iranian officials and suggested both sides are working towards reopening the waterway.
He also claimed Tehran has reached out for negotiations and said progress has been made in talks with Iran.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry rejected the US president’s comments. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran is “not holding any negotiations with the United States at present”.
He said Iran’s diplomatic team is in Tehran, except Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is visiting Iraq on a pilgrimage.
The conflicting statements have added uncertainty over the present state of communication between the two countries. While Washington has said that diplomatic talks is possible, Tehran has denied that any formal negotiation is underway.
US Vice President JD Vance also weighed in, saying Iran’s leadership is divided and that any negotiations will be difficult.
In an interview with Fox News, he said talks with Tehran will be “messy” and “take some time”. He added the United States will continue using military, economic and diplomatic measures to achieve its objectives.
He also reiterated Washington’s position that Iran will not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.
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