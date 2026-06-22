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'We don't see eye to eye': Netanyahu rejects Trump's claim that Israel does as he says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Trump's claim that he follows the directives of US President, stressing that both leaders act independently in pursuit of their national interests.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 05:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 05:08 PM IST
'We don't see eye to eye': Netanyahu rejects Trump's claim that Israel does as he says
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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