/'We don't see eye to eye': Netanyahu rejects Trump's claim that Israel does as he says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly rejected claims that he and US President Donald Trump take orders from each other after the American leader suggested that Israel follow his commands in West Asia.
Addressing the Jerusalem News Syndicate's International Policy Summit 2026, Netanyahu said, "President Donald Trump does not do everything I want, nor do I do everything he wants. We are leaders of independent and proud countries; sometimes we don't see eye to eye."
Netanyahu emphasised that both heads of state prioritise their respective national agendas, despite periodic friction. "We stand for our interests. I stand for the interests of Israel and for its security. And often we see eye to eye. Sometimes we don't. But we respect each other's sovereignty and leadership and commitment to our people."
In an Axios interview conducted last Friday, when asked whether he could influence Israeli military operations to stop strikes on Lebanon, Trump claimed, "Yeah, I will be. I mean, they have a lot of respect for me, and they do as I say."
Describing his relationship with the Israeli Prime Minister as “good,” Trump said that he occasionally needs to “keep him a little bit sane,” while asserting that Israel would “not exist” without American support.
This diplomatic friction comes amid growing differences between Washington and Jerusalem over Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Lebanon. Trump has warned that these actions risk destabilising the memorandum of understanding reached with Iran last week after intensive diplomatic efforts.
Furthermore, US Vice President JD Vance recently delivered a strong warning to members of the Israeli cabinet who have publicly opposed the deal. Vance suggested that criticising “the only powerful ally” Israel has is unwise, especially given the joint US-Israel war against Iran that began on 28 February.
Domestic pressure is also intensifying on Netanyahu’s government. Recent polls conducted by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Agam Institute show that a majority of the Israeli public believes Iran emerged from the conflict and the subsequent US-brokered agreement in a stronger position.
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