The United States is actively working to secure safe passage for commercial shipping through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, even as it maintains intense pressure on Tehran, US Vice President JD Vance stated on Saturday.
Speaking to Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday in America, Vance revealed that while Tehran has offered assurances that it will not target commercial vessels and will allow maximum oil flow through the vital waterway, Washington remains skeptical.
“We’re talking to the Iranians, of course. We’re trying to maximise the amount of oil and gas that is coming out of the Strait of Hormuz,” Vance said. “We’re just trying to make sure that we get what we need out of this particular conflict.”
Vance emphasized that the US intends to keep squeezing Iran while watching for fundamental shifts in Tehran’s stance toward Washington. “We’ve destroyed their nuclear program, we’ve destroyed their conventional military, we’ve radically reduced their asymmetric military abilities,” he said, adding that Washington is now evaluating whether Iran is prepared for “the kind of long-term changes that would be necessary to have a better relationship with the United States.”
“And if not, that’s fine too,” Vance added. “We’re just going to keep on applying the pressure that we can apply and getting as much oil and gas out of the Middle East so that Americans can enjoy lower gas and energy prices.”
Despite Washington’s push, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi cautioned on Saturday that ongoing talks with Oman to regulate waterway traffic do not signal an immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Speaking to news outlets IRIB and Al Jazeera, Araghchi acknowledged that technical negotiations regarding a temporary transit passage are making headway, but stressed that reopening the strait hinges on broader terms.
“This action does not indicate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz,” Araghchi stated via IRIB, adding that full restoration depends on “other conditions and compensation for the violation of the memorandum of understanding by the United States.”
According to Al Jazeera, Araghchi noted that Tehran had been following Clause 5 of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding previously brokered in Islamabad, which envisioned a return to normal traffic within a month. He stated that traffic had already recovered to 60 percent of normal capacity within two weeks before Washington attempted to establish alternative shipping lines through the strait despite Tehran’s objections.
Araghchi clarified that current military and naval discussions with regional partners are aimed at setting up a temporary route to pave the way for a permanent blueprint. “Before reaching a new route, a temporary route will be considered as the basis for the main route,” he noted.
Meanwhile, a US official on Friday indicated that Oman-brokered talks with Iran are advancing, raising hopes for an end to the five-month shipping disruption.
Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, the official said Washington expects an agreement soon between Oman and Iran, the two coastal nations flanking the strait, allowing standard commercial oil tankers to resume normal operations. Resolving the maritime bottleneck is viewed as a vital catalyst for broader regional peace efforts.
“There is progress between Oman and Iran on the strait, and we expect a deal soon. Once the deal is announced to restore commercial shipping without impediments, the United States will lift the blockade of Iranian ports,” the official was quoted as saying, noting that relief will remain strictly “performance-based and tied to Iran’s implementation of its commitments.”
The developments follow remarks from US President Donald Trump on Thursday, who expressed confidence that the conflict with Iran would draw to a close “pretty soon,” observing that the Islamic Republic “can’t go much longer.” Trump reiterated his optimism over the Strait of Hormuz negotiations while doubling down on the firm US position against Iran acquiring nuclear capability.
(with ANI inputs)
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