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  • /‘We don't trust Iran ’: US working to establish safe shipping route through Strait of Hormuz, says VP Vance

‘We don't trust Iran ’: US working to establish safe shipping route through Strait of Hormuz, says VP Vance

Meanwhile, a US official on Friday indicated that Oman-brokered talks with Iran are advancing, raising hopes for an end to the five-month shipping disruption.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 10:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 10:58 PM IST
‘We don't trust Iran ’: US working to establish safe shipping route through Strait of Hormuz, says VP Vance
Image Credit: US Vice President JD Vance

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