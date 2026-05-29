'We face delegitimisation in world, but not in India': Netanyahu says Indians show 'crazy love' for Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to leave no opportunity to underscore his ties with India and project New Delhi’s support for Tel Aviv. Addressing a conference in the West Bank on Thursday, Netanyahu spoke about Israel’s “unique relationship” with a “huge power” known as India.

"We have problems with delegitimisation in much of the world, but not in India," Netanyahu said during his address, adding "In India, there is an absolutely crazy support for Israel, truly crazy."

"I think there are more followers from India than anywhere else," he added.

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This is not the first time Netanyahu has boasted about his popularity in India. During his 2018 visit to New Delhi with his wife Sara, he described it as a “love fest” and claimed that Indians have “enormous respect” for Israel.

"There are places where Israel is still respected. India has 1.4 billion people, and Israel is very popular there. PM Modi was greeted with great affection here. And I went to India with my wife, and it was a love fest," he said during CBS News' 60 Minutes programme.

‘Israel is very popular in India, very popular. Prime Minister Modi came here, and he was greeted with great affection,’ Netanyahu noted.



: CBS ’60 Minutes’ pic.twitter.com/El9QIFGTUS — RT_India (@RT_India_news) May 11, 2026

The Israeli Prime Minister’s remarks came amid reports of declining popularity, particularly in the United States. According to a recent Pew Research Center survey released in April, 60 per cent of US adults held an unfavourable view of Israel, up from 53 per cent last year.

The survey also found that 59 per cent of American adults had little or no confidence in Benjamin Netanyahu to handle world affairs appropriately, compared to 52 per cent a year earlier.

In the same interview, Netanyahu blamed Pakistan for the decline in his popularity, accusing the country of using social media bot networks to promote anti-Israel sentiment among the American public.

"Countries that want to weaken the American-Israeli alliance are manipulating social media with bot farms," he claimed.

"They post like, 'I'm a red-blooded Texan who supported Israel, but now I can't stand them.' Then you check, and it's a guy sitting in a BASEMENT in Pakistan," the leader added.

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The public admiration referenced by Benjamin Netanyahu extends beyond social media and is reinforced by strong diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Ties between New Delhi and Jerusalem have deepened significantly under the leadership of Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following Modi’s landmark state visit to Jerusalem in February, bilateral relations were formally elevated to a “Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation, and Prosperity.”

While Israel continues to face growing international scrutiny, legal pressure, and widespread protests across European capitals and Western universities over its military operations in Gaza, New Delhi has maintained a cautious diplomatic balance. India has consistently sought to uphold its support for a two-state solution while advocating regional stability.

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