'We Gave Visa To Study Not To...': US State Secretary Criticizes Foreign Students For Social Activism

Marco Rubio voiced strong criticism against foreign students involved in political activism on American university campuses. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 09:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'We Gave Visa To Study Not To...': US State Secretary Criticizes Foreign Students For Social Activism

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced strong criticism against foreign students involved in political activism on American university campuses. He emphasised that the US government grants visas for academic purposes, not for students to engage in disruptive activities.

'We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree — not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses,' Rubio said.

 

