'We Gave Visa To Study Not To...': US State Secretary Criticizes Foreign Students For Social Activism
Marco Rubio voiced strong criticism against foreign students involved in political activism on American university campuses.
Trending Photos
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced strong criticism against foreign students involved in political activism on American university campuses. He emphasised that the US government grants visas for academic purposes, not for students to engage in disruptive activities.
'We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree — not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses,' Rubio said.
We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree — not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on US actions on foreign studentspic.twitter.com/cUVJxaZ5N3 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 27, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv