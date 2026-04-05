'We got him': Trump says downed F-15 crew member 'safe and sound'

US-Iran war: The United States has rescued the second F-15 crew member alive, who went missing after Iran downed the jet amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed that the second US crew member from a downed F-15E Strike Eagle in Iran has been successfully recovered.

The F-15E Strike Eagle was carrying two personnel, a pilot and a weapons systems officer. While one crew member was rescued shortly after the incident, the second remained missing, triggering a high-stakes recovery effort.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, informed that after a search and rescue operation by the US forces, the crew member was rescued.

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"WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!" the post read.

"This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue," Trump added.

"At my direction, the U.S. Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him. He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine. This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardize our second rescue operation. This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory," he further said.

Meanwhile, earlier, a report by Al Jazeera had stated that the missing crew member, unaccounted for nearly two days after the aircraft was brought down, had been located and rescued after intense fighting in hostile terrain.

Both the US and Iran were conducting search operations for the missing crew member.

According to IANS, Iranian media reported that the F-15E aircraft was targeted over central Iran and is believed to have gone down in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.

Iranian forces had launched a large-scale search operation to locate the missing crew member and had reportedly announced a reward of $60,000 for any information leading to his capture.

(with IANS inputs)

Also read: US-Iran war: Missing crew member from downed F-15 'recovered alive'?