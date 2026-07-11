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'We have zero trust in US': Iran says it is ready for 'full-scale defence' if ceasefire collapses

In a post shared on his official Telegram channel after meeting Ahmad Muzani, Speaker of Indonesia's People's Consultative Assembly, Ghalibaf said Iran had made its position clear during recent negotiations with the United States.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 06:52 AM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 06:52 AM IST
'We have zero trust in US': Iran says it is ready for 'full-scale defence' if ceasefire collapses
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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