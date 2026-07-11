/'We have zero trust in US': Iran says it is ready for 'full-scale defence' if ceasefire collapses

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said Tehran is fully prepared for a "full-scale defence" if the United States breaks the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries last month. His remarks come amid renewed tensions despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to revive talks between Washington and Tehran.
In a post shared on his official Telegram channel after meeting Ahmad Muzani, Speaker of Indonesia's People's Consultative Assembly, Ghalibaf said Iran had made its position clear during recent negotiations with the United States.
"During the negotiations, I made it clear to the Vice President of the United States that we have zero trust in you. In my view, only those prepared for war can negotiate with the U.S. We have never ceased our preparations to defend our country. The moment the Americans betray any understanding, we are prepared for a full-scale defence; we will stand firmly against them and will claim the rights of the Iranian nation," the post stated.
His comments follow recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, who said Washington had agreed to continue talks with Iran at Tehran's request but insisted that the ceasefire between the two countries was "over".
"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the ceasefire is OVER!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump's statement came as Qatari negotiators arrived in Iran in an effort to reduce tensions and help restart discussions between Washington and Tehran. According to CNN, citing a diplomat familiar with the matter, the visit was coordinated with the United States and is aimed at easing the standoff and creating conditions for a possible return to negotiations.
(With ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.