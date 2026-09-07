/‘We held back’: Iran sets shock ultimatum for Strait of Hormuz

Tehran: Iran has said it will keep the Strait of Hormuz open if the United States stops threatening or attacking Tehran. The future of the important shipping route, it said, depends on Washington’s military actions in the region.
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei made the statement in an interview with Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Sunday (September 6).
“Iran will commit to keeping the Strait of Hormuz open when the United States neither threatens nor attacks Iran,” he said.
The statement comes after tensions over shipping through the Strait intensified, with the waterway serving as one of the world’s most important routes for energy supplies. It connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and is used by large numbers of commercial vessels carrying oil and other goods.
Rezaei also said Iran plans to establish a new restricted maritime area outside the Strait in the coming days. He said the proposed zone could extend into parts of the Persian Gulf.
“This area starts from the US naval blockade line to include areas of the Persian Gulf,” he said.
The Iranian security chief warned that vessels entering the newly designated area would face sanctions. “Any ship entering this new area will be placed on the sanctions list,” he said.
His comments suggest that the US military presence in the region could affect the operation of the Strait, with Tehran also warning of possible restrictions on ships entering designated waters.
Rezaei also claimed that Iranian forces have identified several American military targets during the confontaation and deliberately chose not to attack some of them. He named the Titan base in Jordan and US bases in Erbil among the locations that Iran had identified.
“Iran had identified some American targets but did not intentionally strike them, such as their Titan base in Jordan and some of their bases in Erbil,” he said.
Rezaei said Iran’s earlier military actions against US positions has contributed to a change in Washington’s approach to the conflict.
He made the comments after the two sides resumed exchanges of fire in the region following several weeks without hostilities.
Rezaei also addressed the situation in Lebanon and Hezbollah’s role in the war with Israel, particularly in southern Lebanon.
He said the course of a war cannot be judged simply by counting victories and defeats, describing military conflicts as periods of advances and setbacks.
“In no war does victory after victory and defeat after defeat make sense; wars have ups and downs,” he said.
Rezaei also claimed that Hezbollah had maintained the upper hand throughout its conflict with Israel despite sustained Israeli military pressure.
“The upper hand has always been with Lebanon's Hezbollah,” he said.
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