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‘We held back’: Iran sets shock ultimatum for Strait of Hormuz

Iran plans a new restricted maritime zone in parts of the Persian Gulf. Tehran has also warned that ships entering the zone could face sanctions.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 06:30 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 06:30 AM IST
‘We held back’: Iran sets shock ultimatum for Strait of Hormuz
Image Credit: Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei. (Photo: Mehr News Agency)

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‘We held back’: Iran sets shock ultimatum for Strait of Hormuz
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