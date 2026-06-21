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'Will hit Iran very hard again...': Trump's fresh threat amid Switzerland peace talks

US-Iran peace talks: In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said that Iran must immediately stop their "proxies in Lebanon from causing trouble." Meanwhile, ahead of the meeting with Iran, US Vice President JD Vance said that America is prepared to "fundamentally transform" its ties with Tehran. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 07:18 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 07:52 PM IST
'Will hit Iran very hard again...': Trump's fresh threat amid Switzerland peace talks
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