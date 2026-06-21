/'Will hit Iran very hard again...': Trump's fresh threat amid Switzerland peace talks

US-Iran peace talks: Despite high-stakes diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran in Switzerland, US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a stark warning and threatened military action against Iran.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Iran must immediately stop their "proxies in Lebanon from causing trouble."
"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!" he posted.
Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Switzerland on the sidelines of ongoing negotiations aimed at building on the recent breakthrough between Iran and the United States.
Meanwhile, ahead of the meeting with Iran, US Vice President JD Vance said that America is prepared to "fundamentally transform" its long-strained ties with Tehran, if the Islamic Republic is "willing to give up being a driver of regional instability," and shun nuclear weapons ambitions.
Reflecting optimism regarding the early momentum established by the diplomatic delegations behind closed doors, Vance noted, "We've already made great progress over just the last few hours, and I expect that we will make additional progress in the hours to come."
Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered the military to cease fire in Lebanon.
However, the Israeli military did not withdraw from the territories they hold in southern Lebanon, as per IANS, Xinhua news agency reported.
On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior commanders, and civilians.
Following this, Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US interests in the Middle East, and tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.
As the negotiations are reportedly underway, the maritime situation remains contradictory. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, according to ANI, a military source told Iranian media outlet Fars News Agency.
The closure comes as Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Burgenstock during the Iranian delegation's first official engagement in Switzerland.
(with agencies' inputs)
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