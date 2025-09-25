'We Love India,' Says US Energy Secretary Wright, Calls For Deeper Energy Partnership
United States Energy Secretary Chris Wright lauded India’s growing role in the global energy landscape, stressing that Washington is eager to deepen cooperation with New Delhi across multiple sectors including natural gas, coal, nuclear power, and clean cooking solutions.
"I am a huge fan of India. We love India. We look forward to more energy trade, more interactions back and forth with India," Wright said while addressing a press conference at the New York Foreign Press Centre.
