/'We made great progress, US willing to 'fundamentally transform' ties with Iran': JD Vance after talks with Tehran

"What the President (Donald Trump) has asked us to do is turn over a new leaf to transform our relationship with the people of Iran, and to extend an outstretched hand that says to the people of Iran that if your leadership is willing to give up being a driver of regional instability, if they are willing to give up nuclear weapons ambitions for the long term, then the United States is willing to fundamentally transform our relationship with that country," he explained, adding, "That is certainly our goal."