/'We made great progress, US willing to 'fundamentally transform' ties with Iran': JD Vance after talks with Tehran

US Vice President JD Vance on Sunday said, "We've already made great progress" after a latest round of talks with Iranian officials in Switzerland. During the talks, negotiators were seeking to build on a memorandum of understanding achieved last week between United States and Iran, with the aim of transforming it into a broader agreement to secure peace amid the recent escalation involving Israeli attacks on Lebanon.
Speaking alongside Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Buergenstock resort, Obbuergen, Vance said the negotiations had progressed beyond immediate security concerns and were now focused on the future of the Middle East.
"We've already made great progress over just the last few hours, and I expect that we'll make additional progress in the hours to come," Vance said.
Vance described the talks as a rare opportunity to reshape relations across the Middle East after years of conflict and mistrust.
"The question before us now is how much more can we accomplish together? Can we turn over a new leaf? Can we change relations in the Middle East permanently?" he said.
He said President Donald Trump had given the negotiators a clear mandate to pursue diplomacy and work towards long-term solutions to some of the region’s most contentious issues.
Vance also said that US is prepared to "fundamentally transform" its long-strained ties with Tehran, if the Islamic Republic is "willing to give up being a driver of regional instability," and shun nuclear weapons ambitions.
Stressing the unprecedented scale of the talks, Vance declared, "Never before has the Iranian and American leadership met at such a high level."
"What the President (Donald Trump) has asked us to do is turn over a new leaf to transform our relationship with the people of Iran, and to extend an outstretched hand that says to the people of Iran that if your leadership is willing to give up being a driver of regional instability, if they are willing to give up nuclear weapons ambitions for the long term, then the United States is willing to fundamentally transform our relationship with that country," he explained, adding, "That is certainly our goal."
Despite the conciliatory tone, Vance maintained that Iran has historically been “a driver of regional instability.”
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.