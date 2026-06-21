Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /'We made great progress, US willing to 'fundamentally transform' ties with Iran': JD Vance after talks with Tehran

'We made great progress, US willing to 'fundamentally transform' ties with Iran': JD Vance after talks with Tehran

Vance described the talks as a rare opportunity to reshape relations across the Middle East after years of conflict and mistrust.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 07:57 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 07:57 PM IST
'We made great progress, US willing to 'fundamentally transform' ties with Iran': JD Vance after talks with Tehran
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'We made great progress': JD Vance after talks with Tehran
Iran-US Talks1 min ago
2
Harmanpreet Kaur8 min ago
3
Auto news20 min ago
4
mobility38 min ago
5
US Iran conflict41 min ago