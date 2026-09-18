/‘We make a good deal or no deal": Trump speaks out on Iran peace talks ahead of talks with GCC leaders

US President Donald Trump said Iran wants to reach a deal with Washington but is not yet ready, adding that any agreement must meet US expectations.
Trump’s remarks come ahead of his expected meeting with leaders and foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week.
Speaking to ABC 11, Trump said, “Iran wants to make a deal; they're not ready, in my opinion. We're gonna either make a deal that's good, or we're not gonna make a deal at all.”
The comments came as the Trump administration continues to assess the next phase of the conflict with Iran and work on a post-war strategy.
According to Axios, citing three sources, Trump is expected to meet representatives from the six GCC countries: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman, during the UN General Assembly.
The proposed meeting is expected to focus on Washington’s plans for a post-war strategy and the next steps in the conflict. The US State Department sent initial invitations on Wednesday, while the meeting could potentially be expanded to include other Arab and Muslim leaders.
Trump said on Wednesday that he was hopeful Washington was moving “towards the end of the war”. He also claimed that the US had heard directly from Iran that Tehran wanted to reach a deal.
The expected talks come as Gulf countries hosting US military bases have faced Iranian attacks during the conflict. Disruptions to oil and natural gas exports have also affected regional economies.
Separately, Trump hosted more than 100 hunters, anglers and outdoor industry representatives at the White House on Thursday evening, local time. During the event, he signed executive orders aimed at expanding access to hunting and fishing opportunities and changing certain federal regulations.
While discussing fishing regulations, Trump highlighted the extent of presidential authority.
“The power of this office is crazy. I could have banned fishing and driven Johnny hell out of business... I think I am going to do that just for a day or two until he calls me and says, ‘Please President, you are putting me out of business,’” Trump said.
Trump also said he had signed an executive order opening millions of acres of federal land to hunters and fishermen. Another order seeks to reduce federal regulations affecting saltwater anglers, boaters, charter captains and coastal communities.
The White House said the orders are aimed at expanding recreational access to federal lands and waterways, encouraging hunting and fishing among younger Americans and veterans, improving access to landlocked public parcels and supporting wildlife management.
Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives on Tuesday voted 220-204 on a resolution seeking to limit Trump’s authority to continue military operations against Iran.
The measure, introduced by Democratic Representative Seth Moulton, directs the administration to withdraw US forces from hostilities with Iran, except in specified defensive circumstances. Seven Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the resolution.
Separately, the House passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. The legislation gives the President discretion to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries that continue purchasing Russian oil and gas, subject to the conditions set out in the legislation.
(with ANI inputs)
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