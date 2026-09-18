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‘We make a good deal or no deal": Trump speaks out on Iran peace talks ahead of talks with GCC leaders

The meeting is expected to focus on Washington’s plans for a post-war strategy and the next steps in the conflict. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 07:18 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 07:18 AM IST
‘We make a good deal or no deal": Trump speaks out on Iran peace talks ahead of talks with GCC leaders
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump (IANS)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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‘We make a good deal or no deal": Trump speaks out on Iran peace talks ahead of talks with GCC leaders
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