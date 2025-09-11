Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2958283https://zeenews.india.com/world/we-must-all-pray-trump-on-ally-charlie-kirk-shot-dead-at-utah-university-event-2958283.html
NewsWorld
CHARLIE KIRK SHOOTING

'We Must All Pray': Trump On Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah University Event

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, prompting a swift outpouring of concern and condemnation from political figures across the globe. US President Donald Trump urged Americans to pray for Kirk, who was shot in the neck during his presentation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 06:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'We Must All Pray': Trump On Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah University EventUS President Donald Trump (File Photo/ANI)

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, prompting a swift outpouring of concern and condemnation from political figures across the globe. US President Donald Trump urged Americans to pray for Kirk, who was shot in the neck during his presentation.

Posting on his social media platform, Trump wrote, “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and a close ally of Trump, was approximately 20 minutes into his speech when gunshots rang out from a nearby building. Video footage from the scene showed chaos as attendees fled, and Kirk was seen falling back with blood visible on his neck. The event was held under a tent emblazoned with the slogan “The American Comeback,” according to The New York Times.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A spokesperson for Utah Valley University confirmed that Kirk was the only person injured during the incident. Authorities took a suspect into custody shortly after the shooting. However, the FBI later reported that the individual was released following interrogation, and a manhunt remains underway for the actual shooter. Investigators believe the bullet was fired from a rooftop on campus by someone dressed in black, suggesting a targeted attack, according to AFP.

US Vice President JD Vance also prayed for Kirk’s recovery, writing on X, “Dear God, protect Charlie in his darkest hour,” alongside a photo of the two men. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina condemned the attack as a “sick and despicable attack” on social media.

In a fresh statement, President Trump blamed the “radical left” for the killing of his ally.

The tragedy deeply resonated internationally. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended his condolences, stating, “My thoughts this evening are with the loved ones of Charlie Kirk. It is heartbreaking that a young family has been robbed of a father and a husband. We must all be free to debate openly and freely without fear; there can be no justification for political violence.”

Former US President Barack Obama also condemned the shooting, describing it as “despicable violence” that has no place in American democracy. “Michelle and I will pray for Charlie’s wife and two young children,” he added on X.

Reports indicate that Kirk’s family was present in the audience at the time of the shooting.

The FBI continues its investigation into the motive and circumstances surrounding the attack as the nation mourns the loss of the outspoken conservative figure.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK