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‘We’re getting it’: Trump vows to extract enriched Uranium from Iran

Trump again repeated his regime change claims saying, “I went in for one reason, very strongly: that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. 

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 09:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 09:32 PM IST
‘We’re getting it’: Trump vows to extract enriched Uranium from Iran
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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