‘We’re Going To Start Picking The Best People’: Trump Plans To Replace Green Card, H-1B With ‘Gold Card’ – How It Will Impact Indian Tech Workers

Washington: Major changes may be on the way for skilled immigration to the United States, with President Donald Trump’s allies setting their sights on a new and merit-based path for high-earning workers. The existing H-1B visa and green card processes are under scrutiny as the Trump camp pushes a plan that would prioritise wages and qualifications over the current lottery method.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed on Monday that he is directly involved in the overhaul efforts. Speaking to Fox News, he clarified that the Trump administration wants to move away from what he sees as a flawed model.

“We are going to change the Green Card. We give green cards, but our average American makes $75,000 a year while an average green card recipient gets $66,000 a year. Why are we doing that? It is like picking the bottom core,” he said during the interview.

“That is why Donald Trump is going to change it, and Gold Card is coming. With that we are going to start picking the best people, and it is time for that,” he said.

Lutnick followed up on X (formerly Twitter), calling the current H-1B system “a scam that lets foreign workers fill American job opportunities”. “Hiring American workers should be the priority of all great American businesses,” he wrote.

Hiring American workers should be the priority of all great American businesses. Now is the time to hire American. pic.twitter.com/l27HEhF7C3 — Howard Lutnick (@howardlutnick) August 26, 2025

The Trump camp’s plan includes replacing the H-1B lottery with a wage-based distribution. Higher-salaried applicants would be considered first under the proposed model. Earlier this month, the U.S. Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs approved a draft rule to pave the way for this approach.

The upcoming ‘Gold Card’ programme would serve as a new alternative to the Green Card. While still under development, it is being designed to attract high-skilled and high-income individuals to live and work in the United States. The focus is on bringing in top-tier talent, in line with Trump’s “America First” strategy.

Indian professionals are keeping a close watch. For years, they have made up the lion’s share of H-1B holders, accounting for more than 70% of new recipients annually, according to U.S. immigration figures.

The news has set off debate online. Several social media users warned that shutting the door on skilled foreign workers could have unintended consequences. Some argued that limiting the H-1B pool may push U.S. companies to hire talent remotely from countries such as India, rather than increasing opportunities for local workers.