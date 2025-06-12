‘We’re On The Edge Of Something Unthinkable’: Why Tulsi Gabbard Is Warning The World About A Looming Threat

New Delhi: US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a three-minute video this week, straight from Japan, and it was not usual diplomatic talk. No handshakes. No soft words. Just a raw warning – the world is sleepwalking into nuclear disaster.

She had just visited ground zero (Hiroshima in Japan), where a single bomb once wiped out an entire city. And what she saw there changed something in her.

She stood at the blast site, listened to the stories and looked at photos that do not show up in school textbooks. Scorched earth, broken bodies and children who never stood a chance. “It stays with you,” she said. And from that silence, she spoke up.

I recently visited Hiroshima, and stood at the epicenter of a city scarred by the unimaginable horror caused by a single nuclear bomb dropped in 1945. What I saw, the stories I heard, and the haunting sadness that remains, will stay with me forever. pic.twitter.com/TmxmxiGwnV — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) June 10, 2025

Gabbard said, “We are closer to nuclear war now than at any point since 1945.” But she was not pointing fingers at foreign enemies. Her message was for the people in charge, the ones fueling the fire.

She called out political elites, warmongers and decision-makers who, in her words, are playing games with the world’s survival while keeping their families safely tucked away in underground shelters. She warned that ordinary people, the ones without bunkers and escape routes, will be the ones left to face the fallout.

The video shows flashes of Hiroshima’s ruins, archived footage of the bombing and simulations of modern-day blasts. Gabbard did not name countries, but the timing says plenty. Russia is threatening. Iran talks are dragging. And North Korea? Still posturing.

All of it paints a clear picture – if something goes wrong, it will not be a slow burn. It will be lights out in minutes.

Back home, President Trump is reportedly frustrated. Peace talks with Russia are stalled. Negotiations with Iran are fragile. And now, with Gabbard’s statement echoing louder each day, the pressure is mounting.

In the final moments of her video, Gabbard did not speak like a politician. She sounded more like a parent, a soldier and someone who has seen what happens when warnings go ignored.

“This path ends in ash. We can still choose another,” she said.