'We’re working fast': PM Mark Carney on India, Canada negotiating a 'game changer' free trade deal

India and Canada have signalled fresh momentum in bilateral trade talks, with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasising renewed efforts to advance a free trade agreement between Ottawa and New Delhi. Carney said the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) would be game-changer for Canadian workers and businesses by opening access to a vast new market.

Carney's statement came after his meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who is on 3-day Canada visit.

In a post on X, PM Carney said, "We’re negotiating a free trade deal with India. This will be a game changer for Canadian workers and businesses — unlocking a massive new market."

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He further said, "We’re working fast — I met Minister Piyus Goyal to review our progress so far and explore the opportunities ahead for both our countries in energy, agri-food, tech, and education."

More than 100 senior business leaders from India’s mining, energy, automotive and aerospace sectors accompanied Goyal, in what New Delhi described as its largest-ever business delegation to Canada.

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Fresh impetus to India-Canada Relations

Following his meeting with PM Carney, Piyush Goyal said the Canadian Prime Minister's visit in late February, which was the first visit by a Canadian prime minister in eight years, ""completely changed the way Canada and India looked at each other."

"This is a partnership that is being reset very, very rapidly," Goyal said.

"It has set in motion the pathway to a complete overhaul of this relationship, setting new agendas, new goals."

Posting on X about his meet with Canadian Prime Minister, Piyush Goyal said, Carney's India visit "has imparted fresh momentum and renewed confidence to the India-Canada partnership."

The Commerce Minister also conveyed greetings from PM Narendra Modi to Mark Carney while discussing measures to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

"Called on the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark J Carney, and conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Fondly recalling his recent visit to India, which has imparted fresh momentum and renewed confidence to the India-Canada partnership," he wrote on X.

In Ottawa, Goyal met with Mark Carney and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand. He is also scheduled to hold discussions with CEOs of major companies, startups and pension funds. Goyal said India and Canada are aiming to triple bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030.

Ahead of his meeting with Carney, Goyal said both countries were keen to finalise a free trade agreement within this year.

Also Read | 'Canada could sign trade deal with India 'within a year': Indian Envoy ahead of PM Mark Carney's India visit

India-Canada trade negotiations

India and Canada have been holding trade talks since 2010. However, negotiations were suspended by Ottawa in 2023 after Canadian authorities alleged that India was involved in the killing of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver in June that year.

New Delhi strongly denied the allegations and accused the government of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of harbouring Sikh extremists of the Khalistan movement.

Relations between the two countries improved after Mark Carney assumed office in Canada. During his visit to India, Carney met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and both sides signed several agreements, including a deal worth 2.6 billion Canadian dollars (about $1.9 billion) to supply around 22 million pounds (10 million kilograms) of uranium to India for nuclear power generation.

Earlier this month, a Canadian delegation visited New Delhi for trade talks, while an Indian delegation is expected to travel to Canada later this year to continue discussions.