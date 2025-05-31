'We Stopped Potential Nuclear War': Trump Reiterates Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire

US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed pride that he was able to broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after tensions escalated earlier this month. He said that he was able to prevent a potential nuclear war through trade instead of bullets.

"I think the deal I'm most proud of is the fact that we're dealing with India, we're dealing with Pakistan, and we were able to stop potentially a nuclear war through trade as opposed through bullets. You know, normally they do it through bullets. We do it through trade. So I'm very proud of that. Nobody talks about it. But we had a very nasty potential war going on between Pakistan and India. And now, if you look, they're doing fine," he said.

Earlier, Trump claimed that he stopped India and Pakistan from fighting and averted what could have turned into a nuclear disaster.

"We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting. I believe that could have turned out into a nuclear disaster, and I want to thank the leaders of India and Pakistan, and I want to thank my people. Also, we talk trade, and we say we can't trade with people who are shooting at each other and potentially using nuclear weapons. They're great leaders in those countries, and they understood and they agreed, and that all stopped, and we're stopping others from fighting. Also, because ultimately we can fight better than anybody, we have the greatest military in the world. We have the greatest leaders in the world," he said.

Trump has been taking credit for mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after recent tension between the two countries.

Ministry of External Affairs, however, said that the ceasefire was decided upon through direct contacts between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan.

"From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on 7th May till the understanding on cessation of firing and military action on May 10, there were conversations between Indian and US leaders on the evolving military situation. The issue of trade or tariff did not come up in any of those discussions. External Affairs Minister has also made clear that the cessation of firing was decided upon through direct contacts between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan," ANI quoted Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal as saying.

Tension escalated between the two countries after India launched Operation, carrying out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and killing over 100 terrorists. Sindoor

This operation was in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 innocent people, including one Nepali citizen, were killed.

(with ANI inputs)