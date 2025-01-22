'We Want Competent People...': Donald Trump On H1-B Visa Amid Buzz

Donald Trump On H-1B Visa: A day after taking the oath as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump had a busy day at the office, making bold decisions on several issues, including citizenship rights and illegal immigration.

On Tuesday, Trump also opened up on his stance regarding the H-1B foreign guest workers' visa, saying he likes both sides of the argument on the H-1B visa. He noted that he likes "very competent people" coming into the country and that he has used the programme.

"I like both sides of the argument, but I also like very competent people coming into our country, even if that involves them training and helping other people may not have the qualifications they do. But I don't want to stop — and I'm not just talking about engineers, I'm talking about people at all levels," Trump told reporters at the White House during a joint news conference with Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, and Open AI CEO Sam Altman.

The newly elected US President was responding to a question about the ongoing debate on the H-1B visa within his support base.

While his close confidants like Billionaire Elon Musk, the Tesla owner, supports the H-1B visa as it brings in qualified tech professionals, many of his supporters oppose it arguing that it takes away jobs from Americans. The newly elect US President said that he wants competent people in the country. There is a need for new engineers so there is a need that competent people keep coming in.

"We want competent people coming into our country. And H-1B, I know the programme very well. I use the programme. Maître d', wine experts, even waiters, high-quality waiters -- you've got to get the best people. People like Larry, he needs engineers, Masa also needs... they need engineers like nobody's ever needed them," Trump said. "So, we have to have quality people coming in. Now by doing that, we're expanding businesses and that takes care of everybody. So I'm sort of on both sides of the argument, but what I really do feel is that we have to let really competent people, great people, come into our country. And we do that through the H-1B programme," Trump said.

On Monday, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., with Chief Justice John Roberts administering the oath. Before Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance was sworn in as the 50th Vice President of the United States.

(With PTI Inputs)