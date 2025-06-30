‘We Warned Them. We Meant It’: The Day Yemen Fired A Missile At Israel – A Message To America

New Delhi: A dusty launch pad somewhere in Yemen. A missile cuts through the sky. Not just smoke behind it, there is a message.

The same Yemen that once warned the United States is now targeting Israel. The Yemeni Armed Forces have confirmed a ballistic missile strike deep into the heart of Be’er Sheva, a city inside Israeli territory. The launch was no secret. Nor was it silent.

Standing before cameras, Yemeni military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree spoke slowly and deliberately. His words were edged with intent.

Yemen, he said, remains committed to Gaza – whatever the cost. “Even if it means blood,” he added, staring directly into the lens.

The missile, according to him, was a Zulfiqar-class. Long-range. Ballistic. Built for such a strike. The general claimed it hit its mark. Last week, Yemen had sent drones too. And more missiles. Those, he said, were also “successful”.

Behind every strike, a statement. The kind that does not come with press releases but with flames.

Yemen has long framed its involvement not as politics, but as duty. Toward the people of Palestine. Toward Gaza. Saree did not speak of strategy. He spoke of belief.

The latest launch came just days after U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Strikes that drew global eyes and fresh fire.

Yemen did not stay quiet.

It issued a warning to Washington. To Israel. Stay away. Or we enter the war.

And now it has.

The tone has hardened in Iran as well. Tehran’s elite military wing, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), lashed out against Donald Trump. The country’s spokesperson, standing amid a sea of mourners, called the U.S. president’s recent comments “nonsense”. He pointed at the crowds thousands gathered to bury those killed in Israel’s latest raids.

“There,” he said, “is the real voice of Iran.”

Flags waved. Fists clenched. A nation in mourning. A show of unity. And a clear message to the West.

Trump was warned directly. “Open your eyes. Control your tongue. Restrain your chaos,” the IRGC spokesman said.

Those were not diplomatic words. They were not meant to be.

Back in Yemen, the dust has not settled. Not after the missile. Not after the threat. And not after the silence from Washington.

Because Yemen has fired. Gaza is still burning. Iran is still watching. And the fuse? It is still lit.