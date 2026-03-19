‘We will boycott America, but...’Iran clears stance on Football World Cup 2026 after FIFA rejects bid to move matches from US

The uncertainty over Iran’s participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 continues with the escalating conflict between Iran, the US, and Israel.

Iran’s football federation chief Mehdi Taj on Wednesday, while welcoming women footballers returning from the Asian Cup in Australia, reaffirmed that the country will not boycott the quadrennial tournament.

However, Taj stated that Iran will “boycott America” without clarifying what that entails.

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled from June 11 to July 12 and will be co‑hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The ongoing tensions between Iran and the US–Israel alliance, however, have cast serious doubts over Tehran’s actual participation in the tournament.

On March 17th, FIFA said the 2026 World Cup matches will go ahead as per the schedule announced last year, rejecting Iran’s hopes of shifting its fixtures from the United States to Mexico amid the ongoing US–Israeli war on Iran.

“FIFA is in regular contact with all participating member associations, including Iran, to discuss planning for the FIFA World Cup 2026,” the organisation’s statement said. “FIFA is looking forward to all participating teams competing as per the match schedule announced on 6 December 2025.”

Last week, US President Donald Trump said Iran was welcome to come to his country for its matches, but added, “I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.”

The Iran national team is holding a training camp in Turkey, and we will also play two friendly matches there,” FFIRI (Iranian Football Federation) president Taj was quoted as saying by the Fars News Agency, as reported by several news outlets. “We will boycott America, but we will not boycott the World Cup.”

Earlier, Iran hinted at not travelling to the US for the world cup matches. In response to President Donald Trump, FFIRI president Taj said, “When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America.”

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, meanwhile, said that he had spoken to the US president and Trump had assured him of 'welcoming' Iran. The US, notably, had banned the Iran nationals from coming into the country, with an exception for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and LA 28 athletes.









