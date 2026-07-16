Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /'We will kill Trump': Gigantic billboard in Iran puts US President in a coffin

'We will kill Trump': Gigantic billboard in Iran puts US President in a coffin

The display sits close to a statue of the clenched fist of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the outset of the war between the US, Israel, and Iran. Together, the two structures form a defiant piece of political theatre for anyone passing through one of the capital's busiest junctions.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 04:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
'We will kill Trump': Gigantic billboard in Iran puts US President in a coffin
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'We will kill Trump': Gigantic billboard in Iran puts US President in a coffin
us iran war2 min ago
2
Auto news9 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202614 min ago
4
NEET UG 202614 min ago
5
Aanchal Singh21 min ago