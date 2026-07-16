/'We will kill Trump': Gigantic billboard in Iran puts US President in a coffin

A towering billboard has gone up on Enghelab Square in the heart of Tehran, showing US President Donald Trump lying inside an open black coffin, as speculation swirls over an alleged Iranian plot against his life. The display sits close to a statue of the clenched fist of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the outset of the war between the US, Israel, and Iran. Together, the two structures form a defiant piece of political theatre for anyone passing through one of the capital's busiest junctions.