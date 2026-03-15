'We will pursue him": Iran's IRGC issues chilling threat to Netanyahu after Israel denies death rumours

Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday issued a chilling warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the Iranian military would continue to pursue the “child-killer” if he is still alive.

“If Netanyahu the child-killer is alive, we will continue to pursue him,” Press TV quoted the IRGC as saying.

The IRGC’s statement came after Israel dismissed reports of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s alleged death.

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The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office told news agency Anadolu Ajansı that claims circulating on social media regarding “Netanyahu’s assassination” were “fake news,” adding that “the Prime Minister is fine.”

Rumours about Netanyahu’s death began after he posted a video on his X account on Friday. Several eagle-eyed social media users claimed they had spotted what appeared to be an extra finger on the Israeli leader’s right hand.

The observation triggered speculation that the clip might have been generated using artificial intelligence, further fuelling assassination rumours. Others, however, dismissed the claim and said the footage appeared genuine.

Iran-Israel-US War

Now in its 16th day, the Iran-US-Israel war has caused widespread destruction across the region. Iranian state media and the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs report more than 2,000 casualties, most of them in Iran, including over 1,300 civilians.

The war began after Israel and the United States reportedly carried out a joint strike on Iran on February 28. Iranian sources claim the attack killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior officials.

In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks targeting US military installations and strategic facilities across West Asia, including in Iraq, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Iranian authorities later indicated that they would halt strikes on neighbouring states if their territories were not used for further attacks against Iran.

Separately, Press TV reported that the IRGC’s Public Relations Department had accused the United States and Israel of shifting their focus to civilian industries after failing to overcome Iran’s armed forces. Iranian officials said that several factories had been struck, resulting in casualties among workers.

Additionally, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has accused the United States and Israel of conducting a false-flag campaign using a rebranded version of Iran’s Shahed-136 drone to deliberately frame the Islamic Republic and sow discord between Tehran and its neighbours, state broadcaster Press TV reported on Sunday.

According to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, more than 24,500 civilian structures have been damaged in US and Israeli bombardments. These reportedly include nearly 20,000 homes, 4,500 businesses and 69 schools, with at least 154 people killed and hundreds of students and teachers injured.

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