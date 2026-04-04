'We will take... Kolkata...': Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issues fresh threat after RSS camp warning

A day after threatening to attack RSS camps in India, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has issued another threat. This time, he warned that Pakistan would take the fight to Kolkata.

Speaking to the media, he said, "They are planning some kind of false-flag operation, either through their own men or through Pakistanis in their custody, by planting bodies somewhere and claiming they were terrorists who had carried out certain acts... If they try to stage such a drama this time, then, God willing, we will take (the fight) to Kolkata."

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Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has issued another threat, specifically mentioning Kolkata. He claims: "They [plan] some kind of false-flag operation through their own men or through the Pakistanis in their detention by planting bodies somewhere and claiming they were… pic.twitter.com/QYKeWe3wCb — OsintTV (@OsintTV) April 4, 2026

A day before, in a strong address, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that any future conflict would go much deeper into Indian territory than before. He said Pakistani forces would strike inside homes and RSS camps.

“This time, the conflict will not remain limited to 200 to 250 km. We will enter their territory and strike them inside their own homes,” Asif stated. “Ab hum andar ghar mein ghus ke maarenge unko (Now we will enter their homes and strike them). Inshallah (God willing), if they try again, they will face even greater humiliation than last year.”

He continued, “You are talking about India, let it be known, God willing, that if they try again, God willing, they will suffer even more humiliation than before. And this time it will not be limited to 200–250 kilometres like before, the war will go deeper inside. Now we will strike inside homes, in the camps of RSS members.”

Asif made these remarks shortly after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan that any border misadventure would trigger a strong and decisive response from India.

Will strike India if the US attacks Pakistan

This is not the first time Pakistani leaders have used such aggressive rhetoric. Earlier, former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit had issued a similar threat. He suggested that if the United States were to strike Pakistan, Islamabad’s response could involve targeting major Indian cities.

“If America strikes us, we should attack Indian cities like Delhi and Mumbai,” Basit said. “Even if our range does not extend there, if someone casts an evil eye on us, we will attack Mumbai and New Delhi in India without even thinking twice,” he said.

Timing of the statement

Statements like these are nothing new and are frequently made by Pakistani leaders. Such remarks often come at a time when Pakistan is dealing with multiple internal challenges. The country is currently engaged in an "open war" with the Afghan Taliban along its western border, where clashes have increased since early 2026. Civil unrest also continues in Balochistan, Punjab, and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In this situation, strong rhetoric against India can help create a sense of unity among the public.

Pakistan’s economy remains weak due to high inflation, heavy debt, and limited resources. A deep military campaign inside Indian territory would be costly and difficult to sustain. Many observers, therefore, view these threats as psychological pressure meant to deter India rather than a practical course of action.

These remarks also come as the memory of India’s Operation Sindoor in May 2025 remains fresh among the people of Pakistan. During that operation, Indian forces struck multiple terror bases inside Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.