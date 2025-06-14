Israel-Iran Tensions: Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran on Friday, following which the latter fired over a hundred missiles at the former in two barrages, reportedly injuring several individuals. Now, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has shared a series of posts on X and informed of Iran's ballistic missile attacks on Israel.

IDF added that Israeli citizens are seeking shelter amid the ballistic missile attack.

"We would rather not be tweeting the same thing many times in a day, but millions of Israelis keep running to shelter as Iran keeps shooting more ballistic missiles at Israel," the IDF posted.

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 14, 2025

IDF also informed of the sirens sounding all over the nation due to Iran's missile launch. Earlier, it had informed about the sirens in the Negev area due to "infiltration of hostile aircraft".

According to IANS, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said following the launches that "Iran crossed red lines when it dared to fire missiles at civilian population centers in Israel."

Israel's Strikes On Iran

IDF International Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani had confirmed that Israel carried out strikes against the nuclear plant in Iran city of Isfahan.

"We can now confirm that the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Commander of the IRGC and the Commander of Iran’s Emergency Command were all eliminated in the Israeli strikes across Iran by more than 200 fighter jets," the IDF posted on X earlier.

Netanyahu On Israel Attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video on his X handle and spoke about 'Operation Rising Lion.

He added, "In the past 24 hours, we have killed top military commanders, prominent nuclear scientists, destroyed the Islamic regime's most significant enrichment facility and a large part of its ballistic missile arsenal."

He also emphasised that 'more is on the way'.

India's Emphasis On Restoration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received a phone call from the Israeli PM amid the conflict. In a post on X, PM Modi stated that he shared India's concerns with Netanyahu and emphasised the need for "early restoration of peace and stability in the region."

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar also had a conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi about the escalating tensions between the two nations.