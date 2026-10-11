Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Weeks after deadly flash flood, disaster strikes again: Why Nepal issued immediate evacuation warning along Budhi Gandaki

Weeks after deadly flash flood, disaster strikes again: Why Nepal issued immediate evacuation warning along Budhi Gandaki

Nepal’s disaster authority has urged residents to move to higher ground after a sudden surge in the Budhi Gandaki River swept away three bridges and damaged homes, roads and hydropower infrastructure in Gorkha district.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 11:41 AM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 11:41 AM IST
Weeks after deadly flash flood, disaster strikes again: Why Nepal issued immediate evacuation warning along Budhi Gandaki
Image Credit: Nepal's National Disaster Risk Nepal's Reduction and Management Authority tweeted, "A large flood is coming from Chumanuwmi Rural Municipality-6 of the Budhi Gandaki River, so until the flood passes, do not go near the river up to Trishuli Dobhan. (ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Weeks after deadly flash flood, disaster strikes again: Why Nepal issued immediate evacuation warning along Budhi Gandaki
2
3
4
5