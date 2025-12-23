Weeks Of Planning, Reconnaissance: How Bondi Beach Attackers Set Their Deadly Plot In Motion

Bondi Beach Attack: Court documents presented in Australia have revealed chilling details about the preparation behind the Bondi Beach shooting. Investigators have learned that the assailants spent weeks practicing their marksmanship in advance. On December 14, during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, the two gunmen opened fire, killing 15 people and injuring many others.

The court documents show that the attackers used several explosive devices, including what was described as a “tennis ball bomb”, failed to detonate.

One of the gunmen, 24-four-year-old Naveed Akram, faces 59 criminal charges, including 15 counts of murder and one terrorism-related offense. The second was his father, Sajid Akram, who was killed at the scene by the police in a return of fire.

Authorities say the duo meticulously planned the attack for months. Two days before the shooting, they visited Bondi Beach for reconnaissance and finalising their preparations.

The investigation revealed the level of premeditation in the attack.

Preparation

The police released screen grabs showing Naveed practicing targeting, indicating extensive rehearsal for the attack. Temporary restrictions had prevented the publication of police fact sheets to protect victims’ identities, but these were lifted with minor amendments on Monday (December 22).

The documents include videos and footage tracing the suspects’ movements months, days and hours before the attack. In October, a video recovered from one of their mobile phones showed them sitting before an Islamic State flag. In the clip, Naveed is recorded reciting a verse from the Holy Quran.

Another video from October reportedly shows the father and the son training with firearms in a rural area, believed to be in New South Wales. Investigators claimed that they were handling shotguns in the footage.

CCTV Footage On Attack Day

CCTV footage from the evening of December 12 showed two men near their car by Bondi Beach, believed to be the father-son duo. The documents said, “The accused and his father, S. Akram, were seen leaving their vehicle and walking on the footbridge. This is the same location they reached two days later to open fire on the public.”

The police allege the images indicate preparation for a terrorist act. On the morning of the attack, around 2 am, surveillance captured the men carrying long and heavy objects wrapped in blankets from a rental house in Campsie to their vehicle. Inside were two single-barrel shotguns, a Beretta rifle, four improvised explosive devices and two IS flags, alleged the investigators.

Later that day, at around 5 pm local time, they left the house, and by 6:50 pm, they arrived at Bondi. CCTV showed them placing flags in the front and rear windows of their car, then removing firearms and IEDs before heading toward the footbridge.

The police believe this is where they threw three pipe bombs and a tennis ball bomb at the crowd, none of which exploded.

Soon after, they opened fire on bystanders. Fourteen people were killed instantly, and another later died in hospital from injuries. In a exchange of fire with the police, Sajid was killed and Naveed was seriously wounded. He was later released from hospital and taken into custody.

Aftermath And Policy Response

The attack has triggered demands across Australia for stricter gun control and measures to protect Jewish communities from rising antisemitic sentiment. In response, the New South Wales state parliament has reconvened to debate a series of proposed laws regulating firearms and public protests.

Some human rights organisations and gun rights advocates have expressed concern that the new laws could impose unreasonable restrictions. Premier Chris Minns acknowledged that while some may see the measures as excessive, they are necessary to ensure community safety.