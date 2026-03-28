'Welcome to hell’: Iran daily's chilling message amid reports of US troops deployment in Middle East

An English daily of Iran on Saturday carried a message of warning amid reports of the United States considering sending an additional 10,000 ground troops to the Middle East.

Tehran Times featured a picture of Army personnel boarding an aircraft, with the headline "Welcome to Hell" in large, bold letters. Below this, it was written, "US troops who step foot on Iranian soil will leave only in a coffin."

This comes as the US is considering sending an additional 10,000 ground troops to the region despite the talks with Iran, according to ANI, the Jerusalem Post said, citing a report by the Wall Street Journal released on Thursday.

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As per the Jerusalem Post, the report by the Wall Street Journal cited Department of War officials noting that the deployment is likely to include both infantry and armoured vehicles, in addition to the 82nd Airborne Division, which is already deployed to the region.

Reportedly, the experts have suggested that the deployment of the 82nd Airborne Division is aimed directly at Iranian strategic interests like the Kharg Island, WSJ's report noted that it is unclear where the additional force would be sent or stationed.

Middle East tensions

Earlier, US President Trump signalled a thaw in operations against Iran, saying that Iran had sought a seven-day pause on American strikes targeting its energy infrastructure, but he decided to extend the window to 10 days to April 6.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday warned Gulf countries against backing the US-Israel to wage war against Tehran.

Pezeshkian advised countries not to allow the US-Israel to use their lands to strike Iran if they want to ensure development and security in their nation.

He reiterated that Iran will strongly retaliate against the US-Israel if the infrastructure or economic centres of Tehran are targeted.

"We have said many times that Iran doesn't carry out preemptive attacks, but we will retaliate strongly if our infrastructure or economic centres are targeted," Pezeshkian said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"To the countries of the region: If you want development and security, don't let our enemies run the war from your lands," he added.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command on Saturday released the footage of its airstrikes on the Iranian naval vessels amid the heightened tensions in West Asia.

In a post on X, the US Central Command said, "For decades, Iranian naval vessels have threatened and harassed global shipping in regional waters, but those days are over."

The US-Israel and Iran conflict stands in its fourth week now.

(with ANI inputs)

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