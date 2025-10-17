Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has warned Hamas that America “will have no choice but to go in and kill them” if the group continues attacking civilians in Gaza.

Trump’s words came in a Truth Social post that quickly went viral. “If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them,” he wrote.

The statement followed his earlier Oval Office remarks, where Trump described the recovery of bodies in Gaza and the slow progress of the peace deal. “It is a gruesome process. They are digging and they are finding a lot of bodies. Then they have to separate the bodies,” he said.

Trump painted a disturbing picture of what the United States and allied teams were witnessing on the ground. “Some of those bodies have been in there a long time, and some are under rubble. They have to remove rubble. Some are in tunnels... that are way down under the earth,” he said.

His tone hardened as he turned to the question of weapons. He said Hamas must stick to the terms of the US-brokered peace deal and hand over its arsenal. “We want the weapons to be given. They have agreed to do it. Now they have to do it. If they don’t do it, we will do it,” he told reporters.

The president’s warning left no space for interpretation. “They are going to disarm, because they said they were going to disarm. And if they don’t disarm, we will disarm them,” he said, before adding bluntly, “They know I am not playing games.”

The remarks came during a working lunch with Argentina’s President Javier Milei, held shortly after Washington unveiled a $20 billion financial aid package to stabilise Argentina’s economy.

For Trump, the message was both political and military. The war in Gaza, once seen as a regional flashpoint, is now pulling Washington back into the heart of Middle East conflict management. His “kill Hamas” warning signals that patience in the White House is running out and that the peace deal he brokered may soon hinge not on words, but on force.