He further reiterated his stance that Iran would not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon and linked the reopening of the strategic waterway to the ongoing diplomatic efforts. During an interview with Fox News, Trump said, "Iran, as an example, will never have a nuclear weapon. They already can't, but they'll--it's going to be formal. The strait's going to be open very soon, or they're going to get hit very hard, and then the strait's going to be open."