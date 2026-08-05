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'We'll know in 48 hours': Trump says 'a lot of progress' made on Iran front

Donald Trump said that Iranian officials had contacted the US and expressed an interest in talks, while suggesting that Tehran would be "very smart" to reach a deal. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 08:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
'We'll know in 48 hours': Trump says 'a lot of progress' made on Iran front
Image Credit: X/WhiteHouse

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'We'll know in 48 hours': Trump says 'a lot of progress' made on Iran front
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