‘Went Too Far’: Elon Musk Expresses Regrets Over His Posts About Donald Trump
Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday expressed regret over some of the social media posts he made about US President Donald Trump last week.
“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk said on X.
I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025
