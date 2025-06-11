Advertisement
ELON MUSK

‘Went Too Far’: Elon Musk Expresses Regrets Over His Posts About Donald Trump

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday expressed regret over some of the social media posts he made about US President Donald Trump last week. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 01:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Went Too Far': Elon Musk Expresses Regrets Over His Posts About Donald Trump

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday expressed regret over some of the social media posts he made about US President Donald Trump last week. 

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk said on X. 

 

