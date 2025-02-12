WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that he believes the US "will have Gaza," citing "US authority" to claim the enclave. "We're going to have it, we're going to keep it, and we're going to make sure that there's going to be peace and there's not going to be any problem, and nobody's going to question it, and we're going to run it very properly," Trump said during a meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II on Tuesday.

The President said he would like to see Gaza developed into lucrative property for resorts and office buildings. Pressed by reporters in the Oval Office for what would allow the US to seize control of the sovereign territory of Gaza, Trump replied, "Under US authority." On Tuesday, Trump rebuffed the idea that the US might purchase the land in question.

"We're not gonna have to buy... we're gonna have Gaza, we don't have to buy, there's nothing to buy," he said. "It's a war-torn area. We're going to take it, we're going to hold it, we're going to cherish it, we're going to get it going eventually, where a lot of jobs are going to be created for the people in the Middle East. It's going to be for the people in the Middle East, but I think it could be a diamond."

Trump denied that he plans to personally develop property in Gaza, and demurred when asked about his previous threats to withhold US aid if Jordan and Egypt decline to resettle the nearly two million Palestinians that the President plans to displace under his ownership proposal. The President instead appeared to change tune, stressing the "good relationship" with Jordan and suggesting "I don't have to threaten with money".

"We contribute a lot of money to Jordan and to Egypt, by the way, a lot to both. But I don't have to threaten that. I think we're above that. I do believe we're above that," he said. The President said he believes Egypt and Jordan will agree to contribute "a parcel of land" in each country to resettle displaced Palestinians, but said, "We may have someplace else, but I think when we finish our talks, we'll have a place where they're going to live very happily and very safely."

Abdullah, for his part, announced that the Hashemite Kingdom would take in 2,000 children who were either suffering from cancer or who were otherwise "very ill". Trump said he was not aware of the plan, calling it "fantastic" and "music to my ears," adding he is "99 per cent" certain that "we are going to work something out with Egypt".

He further voiced skepticism that Hamas will meet his Saturday deadline for Palestinian groups to release all remaining hostages in Gaza, or see the ceasefire deal with Israel cancelled abruptly. "I have a Saturday deadline, and I don't think they're going to make the deadline. Personally, I think they, want to play tough guy, but we'll see how tough they are. But it's going to be a wonderful thing. It's going to be wonderful for the Middle East," he said.

On Monday, Hamas declared it had fully met its commitments under the ceasefire deal and accused Israel of violating four key provisions. Earlier on Tuesday, Hamas's armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, announced it postponed the next hostage release until Israel complies with all terms of the agreement.

Trump has left the door open to American involvement if the deadline is not met. The threat was echoed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said on Tuesday that "if Hamas does not return our hostages by noon on Saturday, the ceasefire will be terminated, and the Israeli army will return to intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated".

The three-phase ceasefire deal has been in place in Gaza since January 19, halting Israel's indiscriminate war on the coastline enclave after more than 48,000 people were killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children. Much of the territory has been reduced to rubble amid acute shortages of necessities caused by Israel's restrictions on the delivery of international humanitarian assistance.

In the first phase of the truce, which runs until early March, 33 Israeli hostages are to be released in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners. The sixth Israeli-Hamas swap was scheduled to take place this week.