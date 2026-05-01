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NewsWorld'We're not at war with Iran', says US House speaker as legal deadline ends today
US-IRAN WAR

'We're not at war with Iran', says US House speaker as legal deadline ends today

US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday said the country is “not at war” with Iran. When  asked about the 60-day deadline, Johnson replied, "We are not at war."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 01, 2026, 09:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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'We're not at war with Iran', says US House speaker as legal deadline ends today(Image Credit: ANI)

The Donald Trump administration has said that the United States is “not at war” with Iran, even as the ongoing standoff in the Middle East continues to pressure global markets and drive oil prices to record highs. The remarks came as the legal deadline requiring congressional approval for military action draws near.

Officials further indicated that a ceasefire with Iran effectively “pauses” this legal requirement for congressional authorisation.

Also Read | Trump says only he and a few others know real status of Iran talks – Who are they?

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US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday said the country is “not at war” with Iran. When  asked about the 60-day deadline, Johnson replied, "We are not at war."

“I don’t think we have an active, kinetic military bombing, firing or anything like that. Right now, we are trying to broker a peace,” Johnson told NBC News. 

"I would be very reluctant to get in front of the administration in the midst of these very sensitive negotiations, so we'll have to see how that plays out," he added. 

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