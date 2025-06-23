West Asia At Brink: Former Crown Prince of Iran Raza Pahlavi Seeks ‘Regime Change’, What Could Be Khamenei’s Next Move?

Israel-Iran Conflict: As tensions between Israel and Iran escalated following the United States’ entry into the conflict, former Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, called for a “regime change” in Tehran, saying it was “defeated.” Pahlavi’s remarks come a day after America’s air assaults on three Iranian nuclear sites — Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz.

The Former Crown Prince also said that the current "regime is defeated, teetering on the edge of collapse, and must not be allowed to continue," and that "the time has come to end this ruin and begin a new era for Iran.

"Islamic Republic (of Iran) is collapsing, (Ayatollah) Ali Khamenei and others are trying to flee Iran... I have a direct message for Ali Khamenei: step down, if you do, you'll receive a fair trial and due process of law," said Iran’s Crown Prince in exile.

According to ANI, during a press conference, Raza Pahlavi said it is a "Berlin wall" moment for the people of Iran and "the regime is on its last legs, in towns and cities across the country". He said this is a new dawn for Iran's Lion and Sun.

"If the West throws the regime a lifeline, there will be more bloodshed and chaos. Because this regime will not submit or surrender after it has been humiliated. It will lash out as long as it is in power; no country and no people are safe - whether on the streets of Washington, Paris, Jerusalem, Riyadh or Tehran," he added.

Raza Pahlavi lashed out at Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and said there is only one way to achieve peace - "a secular, democratic Iran". He also called upon Ali Khamenei to step down, and added that if he does so, he will receive a fair trial.

Raza Pahlavi’s Exile

Raza Pahlavi, who has lived in exile since 1971, said he is “stepping forward to lead a national transition--not out of personal interest but as a servant of the Iranian people.”

He said a free and democratic Iran, living at peace with our neighbours, an engine of growth and opportunity in the region, a beacon of culture, innovation, and pride in the world "is within our reach".

"Our beloved Iran has been dragged into a devastating conflict, the architect of which is none other than Ali Khamenei and his corrupt, destructive faction. He has driven our nation's economy to the brink of collapse, plundered our national infrastructure and resources, squandered the nation's wealth on developing nuclear weapons, shattered Iran's security, and stolen the sovereignty of the Iranian people," Pahlavi added.

As for Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei’s next move, it would be interesting to see how the top leaders of Tehran react to the former Crown Prince’s statement.

US Airstrikes On Iran

The West Asian nations of Israel and Iran have been at conflict for over nine days, since Jerusalem, on June 13, launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion."

In response, Tehran also launched retaliatory strikes on Israel. Following this, several deaths and injuries on both sides have been reported.

(with ANI inputs)