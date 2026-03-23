West Asia conflict: PM Modi holds high-level review meeting on energy, fertiliser supply; stresses need for diversification

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation concerning the petroleum, crude oil, natural gas, power, and fertiliser sectors in light of the evolving developments in the Middle East.

In a social media post on X, PM Modi said, "Chaired a meeting of the CCS to review the mitigating measures in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia."

"We had extensive discussions on short, medium and long term measures, including ensuring continued availability of fertilisers for farmers, diversifying import sources for key sectors, promoting exports to new destinations and more. We are committed to safeguarding our citizens from the impact of the conflict," he added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The meeting concentrated on ensuring an uninterrupted supply of essential resources, maintaining stable logistics, and optimizing distribution nationwide. Officials also briefed the Prime Minister on preparedness measures to address any potential disruptions stemming from geopolitical developments in the region.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were conducted on short-, medium-, and long-term measures to ensure the continuous availability of essential requirements.

The government also reviewed alternative sources for fertiliser supply to ensure its continued availability. Officials examined various steps to diversify import sources for chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and other industrial sectors, thereby reducing dependence on specific regions.

Additionally, plans are being developed to expand export markets and promote Indian goods in the near future. The government continues to closely monitor the situation to protect energy security and maintain resilient supply chains, with a focus on minimizing any impact on consumers and key sectors of the economy.

Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global route for energy shipments, has significantly restricted movement, allowing only limited passage of ships. This blockade has disrupted energy supplies to several countries, including India.



PM Narendra Modi on March 12, said that the war in the Middle East has sparked a global energy crisis, describing it as a “critical test of national character” that requires managing the situation with calm, patience, and greater public awareness.

He also stressed that the government is making continuous efforts to address disruptions in international supply chains, noting that work is ongoing to find ways to overcome these challenges.

The conflict, now in its fourth week, began on February 28 with attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran and has since escalated, with Iran responding against Israel and several Gulf countries.

Since the conflict began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held telephone conversations with multiple world leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, France, Malaysia, Israel, and Iran.