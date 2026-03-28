West Asia getting closer than ever to being "finally free" from Iran, its nuclear blackmail: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that the Middle East is closer than ever to being "finally free" from what he described as Iranian terror and nuclear coercion amid ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two sides to end the conflict in the region.





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Addressing the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit in Florida, Trump said, "Tonight, we're closer than ever to the rise of the Middle East that is finally free at last from Iranian terror and nuclear blackmail."Highlighting ongoing military operations, Trump claimed that the United States is "ending the threat" posed by Iran, referring to actions under what he called Operation Epic Fury and asserted that Iran's capabilities were being significantly weakened."We have the most powerful military in the world by far... We have weapons that nobody's ever seen before," Trump said, adding that Iran, which he described as a long-time "bully" in the region, is now "on the run".Meanwhile, on Thursday, Trump stated that he is extending the pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days, till April 6, 2026, as part of the ongoing diplomatic talks between the two sides.In a post on Truth Social, the US President claimed that the announcement comes as per a "request" from the Iranian government and further stated that the negotiations with Tehran were "going very well"."As per the Iranian government's request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well," the post read.On Monday, Trump announced that he had instructed the US Department of War to delay any military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites for five days, citing ongoing diplomatic engagements with Tehran amid escalating tensions in West Asia.In another post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States and Iran had held "very good and productive conversations" aimed at resolving hostilities in the region and added that the decision to pause strikes was based on the "tenor and tone" of the discussions, which he described as "in-depth, detailed, and constructive".Prior to his announcement on Monday, Trump on Saturday issued a warning to Tehran, giving it 48 hours to open the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz or face potential strikes on its energy facilities.Trump's latest extension of deadlines -- first moved from Monday to Friday with a five-day reprieve and now pushed back by another 10 days -- underscores the shifting timelines amid evolving developments.Earlier today, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking earlier following the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in France, warned against Iran acquiring nuclear weapons."For these people to ever get nuclear weapons would be crazy. Look what they're willing to do with the weapons they have now... Imagine if these radical lunatics had a nuclear weapon to threaten the world with," Rubio said.The remarks come amid escalating tensions in West Asia, with growing international concern over Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional security dynamics.